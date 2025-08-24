Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 425.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.81% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $296,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.76 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average is $222.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1,503,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,089,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

