Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 425.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.81% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $296,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.76 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average is $222.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,089,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.