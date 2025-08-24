Thematics Asset Management Sells 23,194 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Thematics Asset Management reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,194 shares during the period. OSI Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.74% of OSI Systems worth $24,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 278,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $228.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

