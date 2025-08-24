Mirova Acquires 2,615 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mirova increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

