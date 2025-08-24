Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,094 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $575,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,221,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.17.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,868.70. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total value of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,470,518.61. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,716 shares of company stock worth $48,818,116 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $401.5590 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $272.50 and a 1-year high of $416.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.13.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

