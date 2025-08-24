Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.0% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,231.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $511.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.