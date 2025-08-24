Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.73 and last traded at $74.17. Approximately 4,213,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,286,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $474,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 148.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.