Dodge & Cox Trims Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 754.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 824,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 728,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $22.2550 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

