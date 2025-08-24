Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,817 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.