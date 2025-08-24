Synovus Financial Corp Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.8880 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

