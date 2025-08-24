Synovus Financial Corp Has $14.14 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

TJX Companies stock opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

