Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,993 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 6.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.40% of CRH worth $237,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in CRH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $113.2560 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. CRH’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.