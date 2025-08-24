Apexium Financial LP Acquires 1,720 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GG Group Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

