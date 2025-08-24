Sunriver Management LLC Sells 68,980 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,980 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 4.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $36,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6%

WTW stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $280.86 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.