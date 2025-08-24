Summit Financial LLC Has $792,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,074,000 after buying an additional 2,700,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.2%

PPG opened at $114.0530 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

