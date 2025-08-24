Broadleaf Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,278,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,096 shares of company stock worth $14,807,562. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $885.7930 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $955.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 111.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

