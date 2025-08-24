DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,663 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Up 2.0%

DXCM stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,832,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

