Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $951,000 Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after buying an additional 1,672,175 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 606.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 880,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $347.3570 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

