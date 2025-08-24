Thematics Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 1.6% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of PTC worth $31,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $215.05 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

