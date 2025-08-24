Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,689,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 114,754 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of CCEP opened at $90.34 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

