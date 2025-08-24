Jump Financial LLC Purchases 44,748 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 717.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,748 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 766,058 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allstate Stock Performance
ALL opened at $205.1590 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.05.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
