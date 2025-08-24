Comerica Bank Sells 48,390 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $116,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

