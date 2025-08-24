Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Campbell’s stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Campbell's alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $65,588,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at $40,967,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,468,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.