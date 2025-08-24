Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1,139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a 100.0% increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.2550 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

