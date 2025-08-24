Northland Power, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 550.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

