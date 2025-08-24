FWG Investments LLC. Sells 15,289 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

FWG Investments LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the quarter. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.07 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.