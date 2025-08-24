FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR Shares Sold by FWG Investments LLC.

FWG Investments LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 263,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $45.8110 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.3540. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

