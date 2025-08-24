Ascent Group LLC Purchases 4,927 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.7790 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

