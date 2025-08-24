Target Corporation $TGT Stock Position Raised by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 335.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $98.9880 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
