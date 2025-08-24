Target Corporation $TGT Stock Position Raised by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 335.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $98.9880 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.