Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PHB

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

PHB opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.