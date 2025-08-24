Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.7640 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after buying an additional 3,408,442 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $70,071,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,504,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,616,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,416,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after buying an additional 1,250,549 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

