FWG Investments LLC. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV

FWG Investments LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises 1.4% of FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 7.8%

FNOV stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $906.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $51.0890.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

