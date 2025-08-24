Ally Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,000 Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 26.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 91.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 616,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after purchasing an additional 294,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.9740 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

