Ally Financial Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Ally Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $158.5790 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

