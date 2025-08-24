HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,255 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7,983.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,750. This represents a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

