Thematics Asset Management Trims Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Thematics Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 830.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $101.37 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

