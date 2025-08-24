Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,254.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,429,000 after acquiring an additional 852,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 389,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 213,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8%

BLV stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

