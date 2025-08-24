Reviewing Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) & First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 15.00% 6.61% 0.82% First Northwest Bancorp 0.32% 0.25% 0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Commerce and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $10.6667, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and First Northwest Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $182.21 million 3.40 $40.53 million $0.63 16.02 First Northwest Bancorp $124.95 million 0.60 -$6.61 million $0.04 200.00

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats First Northwest Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier’s checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

