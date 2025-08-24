ICONIQ Capital LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,228,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 8,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

GILD opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,339,230 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

