Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Essent Group stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $63.9050 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 1,765.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Essent Group by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Essent Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,050.48. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 247,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,315,426. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $919,651 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

