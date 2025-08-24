SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 137 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 501,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 52.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 356,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $141.6710 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

