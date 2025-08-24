Thematics Asset Management Sells 32,000 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 605.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 58.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 92.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,291,000 after acquiring an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Masco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Masco Trading Up 4.5%

MAS stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

