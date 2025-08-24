Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 43142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

