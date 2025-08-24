Thematics Asset Management Purchases 225,680 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 39,180.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,680 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.41% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

PRCT opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.05.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

