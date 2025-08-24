Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 330,165 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,165 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Triumph Financial worth $172,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 10,573.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $60.1590 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.73 and a beta of 1.29. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.85 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

