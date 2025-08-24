Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.59 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 126496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Air Lease Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,048.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,479,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,476,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,778,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

