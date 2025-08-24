Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.71 and last traded at C$32.56, with a volume of 69601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold
In related news, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 12,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.93, for a total transaction of C$353,092.36. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.51, for a total transaction of C$69,850.17. Insiders sold a total of 182,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
Further Reading
