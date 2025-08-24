iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.62 and last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 654817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.
About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.