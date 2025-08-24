iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.62 and last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 654817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

