Thematics Asset Management Sells 7,052 Shares of CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 3.39% of CryoPort worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 548,750.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Price Performance

CYRX opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. CryoPort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 37.21%.The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at CryoPort

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,172.10. This trade represents a 60.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $352,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,411.24. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,747 shares of company stock worth $3,417,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

