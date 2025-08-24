Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.89. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.