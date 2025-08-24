Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 31,483 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 354.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FLTB opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.10. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.